Karalumba is a not-for-profit entity which has recently been founded by ATSICHS Brisbane with a primary purpose to create economic advancement for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through property development and revenue diversification.
About the Role
As the inaugural Chief Executive Officer of Karalumba, the successful incumbent will have a rare opportunity to build a lasting legacy by enhancing revenue streams which supports the growth and development of Indigenous communities and promotes positive economic, health and social outcomes for Indigenous people.
Working closely with the Board, the Chief Executive Officer will be responsible for the development, implementation, and ongoing review of the Karalumba Strategic Plan, ensuring the Board’s Vision is operationalised. Furthermore, the Chief Executive Officer will have hands-on responsibility for ensuring individual project’s/program’s design and objectives are met, to ensure the long-term sustainability and viability of Karalumba.
Responsibilities include:
- Ensuring Karalumba’s operational business objectives support the Strategic Plan and Investment Strategy
- Advising the Board regarding Karalumba’s overall investment management strategy and establishing Karalumba’s risk appetite and management policy
- Ensuring effective management of Karalumba’s properties along with compliance to current applicable legislation
- Establishing appropriate legal structures and the development of Karalumba’s asset protection strategy
- Leading the ongoing business development of Karalumba by building sustainable partnerships with key stakeholders; and developing and delivering on agreed ROI targets regarding the establishment of new revenue streams
- Establishment of internal risk and compliance systems and procedures including a Compliance and Governance framework along with risk systems and control procedures for investment and property management
- Shaping and growing Karalumba in a way that inspires a sense of purpose and direction and recognising opportunities that will enhance capacity for providing quality services
About You
You have a passion for economic development with strong alignment to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
You should have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in investment or property management with a demonstrable track record delivering strong Return on Investment and asset diversification. You should be degree qualified or have equivalent experience and ideally, you have experience at strategic direction setting at a Board level.
The successful incumbent must identify as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander.
How to apply?
To receive a detailed candidate information pack including information around the timeframe for this process, please email executiveQLD@sharpandcarter.com.au.