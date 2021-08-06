Executive Director, Office of the Chief Practitioner/Delegated Authority

This newly created role reports directly to the Chief Practitioner of the Department of Children, Youth Justice and Multicultural Affairs and represents an exceptional opportunity to impact the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and their families by addressing the overrepresentation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in the child protection system in Queensland.
By partnering with the Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Child Protection Peak (QATSICPP), and community-controlled organisations throughout Queensland, the purpose of this role is to lead partnerships for the state-wide implementation of delegated authority to community-controlled organisations, a key initiative under the Our Way Strategy and Changing Track Action plan.
Background to the role
In 2018, the government enacted ‘delegated authority’ legislation to permit one or more of the Chief Executive’s statutory functions or powers under the Child Protection Act 1999 to be delegated to the Chief Executive of an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander entity. This role is focused on achieving the intent of this legislation.
Responsibilities include
In addition to the Chief Practitioner, this position will report regularly to the Department’s Executive Management Board and Executive Leadership Committee. A selection of the broad responsibilities of this role includes:
- Work with the Queensland First Children and Families Board and QATSCIPP to develop the strategic road map for implementation
- Provide exceptional stakeholder engagement to facilitate strong partnerships with community-controlled organisations
- Lead in the development and amendment of legislation and policy to enable the intent of delegated authority
- Negotiate cabinet and CBRC advice and submissions on relevant social policy and funding issues
- Provide high level advice to the Director-General, Chief Practitioner, other departmental executive and other key stakeholders to achieve delegated authority
- Deliver strategic oversight, direction and leadership to the Office of the Chief Practitioner; manage budget; and actively contribute to the organisational culture and performance of the department
About you
The selection competencies for this role includes:
- Demonstrated ability to build sector partnerships with superior communication and engagement skills
- Record of success as a leader in a large and complex organisation with outstanding leadership ability and experience across the public, private and/or not-for-profit sectors
- Strong background in strategy and policy implementation – with demonstrated expertise in leading the development and management of policy and legislative reform
- Proven track record as an agent of change in challenging environments and in fostering a confident and capable workforce
- Commitment to addressing the overrepresentation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children through self-determination and investment in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Community Controlled organisations
It is desirable that this position be filled by an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person, or a non-Indigenous person with a detailed knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and perspectives.
How to apply
To receive a comprehensive information pack for this opportunity, please email Sbodie@sharpandcarter.com.au.
To apply for this position, please include:
- a statement not more than three pages that summarises your skills, experience and achievements against the selection competencies noted above; and
- a current resume containing details of at least two referees. One referee is to be an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person who can attest to the applicant’s background, knowledge, skills and experience as they relate to cultural capabilities. A second referee should have a thorough knowledge of your work over the past two years as your line manager or supervisor.